Akshay Kumar confirms Hera Pheri 3; Here's when the cast will begin shooting

Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of films next, including the next installments in the film series Welcome, Jolly LLB, and Housefull. A couple of days ago, he was spotted at the airport with Hera Pheri co-stars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, giving fans a sense of nostalgia. In a recent development, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he is also going to work on the film's next installment.

Kumar, who played the role of 'Raju' in the film, sat down for a conversation at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and discussed his upcoming work front in detail. He finally provided a sense of satisfaction to fans after years of waiting.

Kumar revealed that he is focused on completing the third installment of Welcome and that Hera Pheri is likely to go on floors in 2025. He said, "We are just making welcome at the moment, and as soon as her producer ki hera pheri khatam ho Jaye toh phir hera pheri shuru kar denge. But, yeah, sure, by next year, we will start, I hope everything works out and goes well." (We will start once the Hera Pheri of producers end).

The Star expressed his optimism and mentioned that the shoot would commence next year if planned. It also hinted that the pre-production might be in motion.

The Hera Pheri franchise began in 2000 has become a 'cult' in India. Fans still remember its characters, dialogues and evergreen comedy. The first two films featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Advertisement

While specific details about the plot and full cast of Hera Pheri 3 under wraps, Kumar's statement has left fans excited. After the release of Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, the makers made several announcements earlier about making a new installment, but none of them materialized.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Khel Khel Main and made an extended appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and more. He will be next seen in Sky Force, co-starring Nimrit Kaur and Sara Ali Khan, released in January 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar owns 50 percent IP of Singh Is Kinng; Part 2 can’t be made without the Khiladi’s consent