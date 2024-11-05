Singham Again Worldwide Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn's masala entertainer enters Rs 200 crore club on Tuesday

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role and an ensemble cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jacky Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, is holding up well at the box office.

Singham Again Zooms Past Rs 200 Crore Globally; Expecting Rs 20 Crore Tuesday

After packing a staggering Rs 170 crore gross in its opening weekend, Singham Again grossed Rs 25.50 on its first Monday and took the total cume closer to the Rs 200 crore mark. With its decent hold on Tuesday, the movie comfortably passed over this magical figure.

As you read, the Rohit Shetty-directed movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office. The movie is doing well on its first Tuesday and is expected to end the day by grossing slightly over Rs 20 crore worldwide. The five-day worldwide gross of Singham Again is expected to be approximately Rs 215.50 crore. Although the domestic markets contributed a major chunk of its total box office collections, the movie also attracts crowds internationally.

Singham Again Doing Well Internationally; Expected To Gross Rs 46 Crore Overseas

The masala entertainer is doing well in foreign markets, where it grossed over Rs 37 crore on the opening weekend alone. Further, it collected around USD 500K (Rs 4.25 crore) on Monday, bringing the four-day total collection to Rs 41.25 crore.

According to estimates, the movie is targeting a collection of over USD 600K (Rs 5 crore) today and ending the fifth day at Rs 46.25 crore gross.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to surpass the Rs 250 crore mark globally by the end of its first week. It will be interesting to see how it fares in the second week. The holdover in the coming days will determine how far it can go further at the box office.

Singham Again In Theatres

Singham Again plays at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Singham Again, how did you find it to be?

Note: These are very early estimates based on current trends. Final estimates for Tuesday will be shared by 10 PM. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

