Akshay Kumar was willing to do everyone’s role in Jaani Dushman claims Arshad Warsi: ‘He is unbelievable’

Jaani Dushman (2002) became a cult classic, thanks to its plot and graphics. Recently, Arshad Warsi shared a funny moment, recalling how Akshay Kumar wanted to play every role, even returning in new avatars whenever a character died. He also called him ‘unbelievable’ for his enthusiasm.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Arshad Warsi recalled his time on the set of the 2002 film Jaani Dushman, which featured a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Manisha Koirala, Aftab Shivdasani, and others. Arshad fondly remembered Akshay's enthusiastic approach, saying, "He is unbelievable. He was willing to do everybody’s role. He said, ‘Jo bhi marega, uske baad mai aajata hu’ (I will come as the reincarnation of whoever dies)."

He added, "In the film, the guy could change his form, look, and mission impossible. Everything was happening. Whoever died, Akshay came back like them." The actor also highlighted the film’s chaotic yet memorable moments, calling it an 'unbelievable cult classic'.

Arshad Warsi shared how he had a humorous request for the director of Jaani Dushman—he wanted his character, Abdul, to be killed off first. He recalled asking the director, “Please kill me off first,” to which the director replied that he’d have to wait until at least two other characters were gone before his exit. Warsi chuckled and accepted, saying, “Okay, sir.”

The actor humorously reflected on his unique experience in Jaani Dushman, calling it a cult classic. He joked that it was the only film where he laughed while dying on screen, pointing out that if you look closely, there's a smile on his face as his character meets his end.

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani is a 2002 fantasy action thriller directed by Rajkumar Kohli. The plot centers around a woman who takes her own life after being sexually assaulted. In her previous life, her lover, a shape-shifting snake, seeks revenge on the men responsible for her death.

Despite its serious premise, the movie has gained popularity on social media as a meme sensation, with its over-the-top, illogical scenes often used for comedic effect.

