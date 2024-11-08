When Suniel Shetty opened up about being a grandfather after Athiya and KL Rahul's marriage, ‘I'm looking forward to…’

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced today, on November 8, 2024, that they are set to become parents and welcome their first child together in 2025. After the news took over social media, we came across an old statement from Suniel Shetty when he shared that he was looking forward to being a grandfather after Athiya and Rahul's marriage.

Suniel Shetty has often expressed his love for his daughter, Athiya Shetty, and admiration for her husband and cricketer KL Rahul in different interviews. Since the actor is set to become a grandfather soon, a video has gone viral when he spoke about the same.

During the promotions of his web series, Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega, Shetty was asked if he felt that it was the best phase of his life because he got to play the role of an action hero in the show.

In his response, the actor explained that every stage of life is beautiful, including teenage years, marriage, parenthood, and more. He added at the end that he was also looking forward to the experience of being a grandfather soon.

He said, "I think every stage in life is beautiful. You know, when you're a child, you're carefree. When you're a teenager there are a lot of decisions, there's a lot of turmoil. College has its own beauty, being a bachelor has its own Beauty, getting married has its own Beauty, a child coming into your life has its own Beauty, then probably a grandfather that I'm looking forward to soon, so every part of life is biblical."

Advertisement

His mention of being a grandfather was received with applause by the audience who attended the promotional event. Apart from that, the Hera Pheri actor once shared in his social media post that Athiya Shetty is his 'favorite human’ and feels she is 'blessed' for being married to a ‘good person’ like the cricketer.

For those unaware, Athiya and KL Rahul dated for several years before they tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala mansion on January 23, 2023.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul announce pregnancy: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and more are all hearts, Suniel Shetty calls himself ‘blessed’