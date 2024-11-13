EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor claims Hera Pheri is his biggest memory of loving Akshay Kumar; reveals having THIS Aamir Khan film's poster in vanity

Arjun Kapoor is a typical Bollywood fan at heart. He grew up watching Indian films, which influenced him personally. Recently, the actor mentioned that he watched his Singham Again co-star Akshay Kumar's 2000 film Hera Pheri and admired it a lot. Moreover, he also revealed that he had posters of Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti in his vanity van.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor discussed his admiration for Kumar. The actor who has explored the comedy genre as an actor revealed he loved watching Kumar's role as Raju in the 2000 film Hera Pheri. Kapoor recalled some scenes from the film and noted it was his biggest memory of loving Akshay Kumar on-screen.

He said, "Hera pheri I think, jo Raju ka character hai woh iconic hai, woh jab khade hai aise teeno line mein and Tabu aati hai aur woh bolte hai, utha le, toh I think Hera Pheri for me is I think is the biggest memory of me loving Akshay Kumar."

The Ishaqzaade actor admitted he was a huge fan of Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar, which was why he went to watch the film. Nonetheless, none of the actors disappointed Kapoor, who couldn't stop watching the film multiple times.

Arjun said, "The film I watched repeatedly, maine DVD scratch karke Barbaad kar di jab aayi thi, maine itni baar dekhi woh film.) (The film I watched repeatedly was Hera Pheri; I damaged the DVDs of the film after rewatching it several times.)

The Half Girlfriend actor described each scene of the 2000 film as 'iconic,' it was among the films whose posters he had put up in the vans, as they influenced him while growing up.

He also put up posters of the Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti, released in 2006, co-starring Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kapoor, among others.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and more. He has received a lot of praise for his role as the antagonist in the film and called it his 'rebirth' as an actor.

