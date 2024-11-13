A couple of days back, producer Shailendra Singh in an interview announced the sequel to 2008-cult comedy, Singh Is Kinng. The maker also revealed that Singh Is Kinng 2 will be made without the OG leading man, Akshay Kumar, as he intends to cast either Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role. The news spread like wildfire and also led to a sense of disappointment from the lovers of the first film, who wanted the OG leading man to carry forward the franchise. And now, Pinkvilla has a good-news for all the Akshay Kumar and Singh Is Kinng Fans.

According to sources close to the development, Akshay Kumar’s banner holds 50 percent of the IP for Singh Is Kinng, which means that a sequel to this cult comedy can’t be made without his involvement. “Akshay Kumar owns 50 percent of the IP for Singh Is Kinng. Anyone who wishes to make a part two has to make it with Akshay or needs a NOC from his end to roll without his involvement. Akshay and his team are in no mood to part ways with the rights of Singh Is Kinng and will make a part two when they find a banging script for the same,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further clarified that Singh Is Kinng 2 can't be made without Akshay Kumar’s involvement, as being the owner of 50 percent IP, his consent is a must to spin it in a franchise. “The comic franchises in the time to come - from Jolly LLB to Welcome, Housefull & Bhagam Bhag - would be a return gift from his end for all the love over the years,” the source informed.

An official from Akshay Kumar’s legal team confirmed the news saying, “Mr. Akshay Kumar is the co-owner of the film, Singh is Kinng (“Film”) and all the rights, title, interest, etc. of the Film. Any assertions, statements, claims, etc., made by Mr. Shailendra Singh, in the article published in the newspaper, Mid-day on 11th November, 2024, with respect to the Film, are entirely false and untrue. Neither does Mr. Shailendra Singh nor does any other person have any right to produce any prequels or sequels or franchise, etc. to the Film.”

Singh Is Kinng released in 2008 and proved to be a record opener for Akshay Kumar. Even today, the film continues to be in the pop culture with dialogues and music standing the test of times. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

