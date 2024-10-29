Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to provide daily feasts for Lord Ram's monkeys in Ayodhya

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is back in the spotlight, but this time for a heartwarming reason! He’s now dedicating his efforts to a unique initiative this Diwali. Joining forces with a trust, Akshay aims to feed monkeys in Ayodhya every day, celebrating the legacy of Hanuman's brave army. With a generous pledge of Rs 1 crore, he’s ensuring that the festive spirit touches not just humans but also our furry friends.

According to Times Now, Akshay Kumar is set to seek Lord Ram's blessings by feeding the revered monkeys that played a crucial role in the battle against Ravana. This noble initiative is spearheaded by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj.

When approached by the trust, the Khel Khel Mein actor responded with warmth and generosity, enthusiastically agreeing to contribute. He not only committed to the cause but also made a significant donation to ensure these sacred animals are fed daily.

Priya Gupta, founder trustee of the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, praised Akshay Kumar's generosity, highlighting his kindness not just towards his family and colleagues but also to the community. She noted that he donated immediately and significantly, dedicating the initiative to his parents, Hari Om and Aruna Bhatia, as well as his father-in-law, Rajesh Khanna.

Gupta emphasized that the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star is not only a substantial donor but also a socially aware citizen who cares about Ayodhya’s residents. She assured that their efforts to feed the monkeys would be conducted responsibly, ensuring no inconvenience or littering occurs in the city.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently putting the finishing touches on the comedy Housefull 5, which features an extensive ensemble cast. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this much-anticipated film is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

In addition to Housefull 5, Akshay has an exciting lineup of projects, including Welcome To The Jungle, Sky Force, Hera Pheri 3, Bhoot Bangla, and Jolly LLB 3. He is also making a special appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn, which will be released on November 1, 2024, in time for Diwali.

