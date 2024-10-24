Akshay Kumar jokes his wife Twinkle Khanna didn't let him watch her film Go Noni Go; says 'baar baar koni maar maar ke...'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been together for more than two decades. The power couple will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in January 2025. They recently attended the premiere of her production, Go Noni Go, at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. At the event, Akshay joked that his wife Twinkle didn't let him watch her film and kept poking him for his feedback.

During the screening, Akshay Kumar shared that he wishes to watch the next show of his wife, Twinkle Khanna's film, Go Noni Go. Akshay revealed that Twinkle's repeated poking disrupted his movie-watching experience as she wished to know his opinion about her latest work.

"...I couldn’t watch the film properly because my wife was sitting next to me and she was… baar baar koni maar maar ke kaisi lag rahi hai film? Toh main dekh nahin paya hoon toh agla show kab hai? Mujhe puri film dekhni hai. (She kept hitting me with her elbow to know if I liked the film. So I haven’t watched it properly. When is the next show? I want to watch the full film)," he quipped.

One of the producers took the mic and said he could watch the film Go Noni Go at home as his wife Twinkle has co-produced it. Akshay further joked that the audience could ask his wife, Twinkle, about hitting her elbow for feedback.

Based on Twinkle Khanna's story, Salaam Noni Appa, Go Noni Go stars her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. The film also features Manav Kaul, Ayesha Raza, and Athiya Shetty. It was screened at the MAMI (Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival on October 23 under the category of Gala Premiere.

Akshay and Twinkle attended the premiere of her film, Go Noni Go, with Dimple Kapadia yesterday.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a series of films lined up in the future. The projects include Welcome To The Jungle, Sky Force, Hera Pheri 3, Bhoot Bangla, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5. Akshay is also making a cameo in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again, which will hit the screens on Diwali this year.

