Singham Again Screen Count: Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty film to be widest Hindi release in Australia, New Zealand & Fiji

Singham Again is unquestionably one of the biggest Hindi releases of all time. The Rohit Shetty directorial boasts of a great ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan among many others. The film is all set to hit theatres on 1st November and the limited advance bookings in India have already commenced. Due to clash with a credible film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and due to the limited exhibition potential in India, the showcasing negotiations are expected to go down to the wire. Things are different internationally with a surplus of screens available.

Singham Again Has Secured The Widest Release For An Indian Film In Australia, New Zealand And Fiji

Singham Again, being the grand, festive film that it is, has opted for the widest release for a Hindi movie in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. The movie is releasing across 197 screens and that is one more than last year's Christmas release Dunki, which released across 196 screens. Going by the wide release that the makers have opted for, it is certain that they have pinned very high expectations on its box office performance.

Singham Again Is Heading For A USD 4 Million Opening Weekend Internationally

Singham Again is trending well in its advances so far. Going by the pre-booking trajectory, a USD 4 million global weekend doesn't seem a tough ask. That would automatically put it in contention to become the highest grossing film of the Cop Universe, internationally.

Rohit Shetty And Team Gear Up For A Major Comeback

Rohit Shetty and mostly everyone associated with the movie are eyeing a major theatrical comeback. The raging performance of Singham Again is very critical for the future prospects of the Cop Universe. Singham Again is based on the theme of Ramayana and the pre-release units are very indicative of it.

Singham Again In Theatres From 1st November, 2024

How excited are you for Singham Again? What are your pre-release box office expectations from the grand Diwali release? Will you be watching it in the theatres on 1st November? Do let us know.

