Akshay Kumar performed at 3 am during Anant-Radhika’s sangeet: ‘Ambani family left no stone unturned…’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's recent pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, was an extravagant affair, featuring numerous performances by Bollywood stars that left the audience mesmerized. One standout moment was when Akshay Kumar took the stage during the sangeet ceremony, delivering an electrifying rendition of the song Gur Naal Ishq Mitha. In a recent interview, Akshay disclosed that he performed at 3 am. He also showered praises on the Ambani family for their gracious hospitality.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar opened up about his high-energy performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant over the past weekend. Akshay revealed that the performance took place around 3 in the morning.

Reflecting on the hospitality extended by the Ambani family, Akshay expressed, “It was grand of course, but besides that the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included.” He went on to commend Anant and Radhika as gracious hosts, extending heartfelt blessings for their union, wishing that Mahakaal shower them with blessings.

