Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan to collaborate for 7th time on a horror-comedy similar to Bhool Bhulaiyaa? Here's all we know

Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan joined hands, back in 2007 and served the epic horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Since the movie ended up becoming a cult favorite, the two artists have decided to collaborate again on another movie of the same genre. An insider from the industry opened up about their upcoming project stating that an announcement around the same will be made on Khiladi Kumar’s birthday i.e. September 9, 2024.

A report by Bollywood Hungama suggested that Akshay Kumar is all set to star in a film, helmed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan. A source close to the development told the publication that they have been contemplating multiple ideas and are finally teaming up on an outstanding horror comedy on the lines of their Bhool Bhulaiyaa. “They are very excited to embark on this fruitful journey,” the informer added.

Further on, it was also revealed that the comic caper will go on floors by December and is expected to have a “start-to-finish schedule.” The De Dana Dan maker will be exploring a new space of horror and comedy with this film, the title of which is slated to be catchy. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie is expected to hit the big screen in 2025.

A day ago, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Akshay dropped a motion poster hinting at an upcoming special announcement. Captioning it, he mentioned, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way? The reveal is set for my birthday Stay tuned! #SpecialAnnouncement.”

Earlier this year, Priyadarshan spoke to Hindustan Times and stated that since he is done with his docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, he is all set to work on his ‘most important film’ with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. “It is a horror fantasy with humor,” he had said.

Sharing more about the project, the Indian filmmaker said that it would be a fantasy, in the backdrop of black magic. The Dhol director also praised Kumar and expressed “it is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay” adding that the actor handles the emotions well. Like many others, he was also waiting for a good subject to return with the Khel Khel Mein actor.

