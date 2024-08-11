EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar shares his take on criticism for films, says ‘I have done many changes because of it’

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy movie, Khel Khel Mein, Helmed and penned by Mudassar Aziz, the remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers also stars Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Ahead of the release of the film on August 15, the star cast was in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the chat, Khiladi Kumar spoke about dealing with criticisms he receives for his films.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, the actor stated that it all depends on from where it is coming. Akshay Kumar added, “What is the person’s background, what has the person done in life.” The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor further stated that there are different kinds of criticism.

Explaining further, he divulged, “One is a personal criticism, where the person goes personal. One is the person who wants the other person to improve, which he is saying from his heart. So, I like that kind which I take it in a very right way, I understand it, and I go for it. I have done many changes because of criticism also. When I hear a right criticism, when I understand it, and it makes sense to me, I will go for it.”

Further on, in the same chat, he shared his thoughts on the positive reception that the sequels of accepted movies have been receiving. Kumar shared that since the audience likes them, hence he is doing them.

He also elaborated, “Whatever people say, we have to try and understand. But at the same time, I will not give up doing different kinds of cinema also. Because sometimes I feel I have to give the audience what I feel they want.”

Sharing his process of narrowing down on films, the veteran star stated that at that point, he is thinking, “My audience would want to have this. I'll give it. Whether I succeed or not, many times, I have succeeded, and many times I have failed. But that doesn't tell me to stop doing it.”

For the unknown, Akki has three franchise films lined up for 2025, namely Jolly LLB 3, Welcome 3, and Housefull 5.

