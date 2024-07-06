Akshay Kumar vibes with 'powerhouse' Ranveer Singh on Karan Aujla's song in his birthday post for Singham Again co-star; Tauba Tauba singer reacts

Actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 39th birthday on July 6, 2024. Known for his powerhouse of energy and talent in films like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranveer received one of the sweetest birthday wish from Singham Again co-star Akshay Kumar. Kumar took to social media to share an unseen video with Singh, extending heartfelt birthday wishes in honor of their shared energy.

Akshay Kumar drops heartfelt birthday wish for Ranveer Singh

Taking to Instagram, Khiladi Kumar shared an unseen video to wish Singh a happy birthday. Both of them can be seen dancing to Karan Aujla's popular song "Softly," dressed in stylish tracksuits. Ranveer is seen carrying a large speaker on his shoulders as they groove together.

Kumar captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh, you powerhouse of a man! Hope your infectious energy always keeps you going places. Enjoy your day. Love & prayers". Singer Karan Aujla took to the comments section and reacted to duo's dance video and dropped fire emoji's.

Akshay Kumar on the work front

On the work front, Kumar's latest appearance was in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and he is currently gearing up for the release of his next film titled Sarfira, alongside Radhika Madan. The recently released trailer of the movie looks promising, and it is scheduled to hit theaters on July 12, 2024.

Akshay Kumar has a number of upcoming projects in his pipeline. These include the film Khel Khel Mein alongside Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Taapsee Pannu, and Fardeen Khan, among others.

Additionally, Kumar also has Sky Force and Welcome to the Jungle in his kitty. Recently, he completed filming a schedule for Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi and Huma Qureshi.

Moreover, he is slated to appear in Rohit Shetty's fifth installment of the cop universe, Singham Again, which boasts a star-studded cast.

Ranveer Singh on the work front

Meanwhile, Singh is currently occupied with Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3. Kiara Advani joins him as the female lead in the film.

Pinkvilla revealed that The Bajirao Mastani actor would undergo workshops to prepare for the role of Don. He mentioned that he considers this film a significant responsibility, being the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. It was noted that Farhan is aiming to begin filming Don 3 from August or September 2024.

