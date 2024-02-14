EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to start Don 3 in August; Schedules Shaktimaan from May 2025

It has been 14 years since Ranveer Singh made his acting debut and today he is considered to be one of the most versatile actors of Hindi Cinema. In the first decade of his career, he switches genres from the world of Aditya Chopra and Vikramaditya Motwane to Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Zoya Akhtar. While action has been a sub-genre in some of his feature films, Ranveer Singh is all set to take the action route with his next three films.

Lot more than just a cameo for Ranveer Singham in Singham Again

According to sources close to the development, Ranveer Singh has locked his shooting diary for the coming 2 years. “Ranveer Singh will be shooting for his parts in the Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again until the end of April. While a significant part of his portion is already shot, he has some work remaining that will be wrapped up by April end. Contrary to the chatter, Ranveer has a well-crafted role in Singham Again which is lot more than just an extended cameo,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that he will end up shooting for over 50 days in this Rohit Shetty cop universe film.

On calling it a wrap on Singham Again, Ranveer will get into the process of look tests for the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3. “Ranveer will undergo workshops to get into the part of Don. He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan is targeting to take Don 3 on floors from August/September 2024,” the source added.

Shaktimaan begins in May 2025 with Basil Joseph as director

Don 3 will be shot in India and abroad over a period of 7 months and is expected to wrap up by March 2025. “Right after Don 3, it’s time for Shaktimaan. The film has been in the writing stage for over 3 years now and the team has finally cracked a script that’s worthy of doing justice to the legacy of Shaktimaan. The film will be directed by Basil Joseph, with Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producers,” the source informed.

While Singham Again releases in 2024, Don 3 is touted to be a big 2025 release with Shaktimaan being the ambitious feature film for 2026. He is speaking to several other directors, and also exploring a south collaboration to amp up the stakes by going Pan India. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

