Akshay Kumar's hilarious and love-filled birthday wish for wifey Twinkle Khanna is winning hearts; ‘You’re the whole game’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of Bollywood's most adored couples. The duo never fails to amaze fans with their affection. On Twinkle's birthday, Akshay took to Instagram to share a hilarious birthday wish filled with love, calling her the "whole game" and not just the sport.

The post read, "Happy Birthday, Tina, You’re not just a sport; you’re the whole game. I’ve learned so much from you—how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you’re almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favorite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na."

In the video, Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse of his wife Twinkle Khanna reading a book, and in the next shot, she is seen dancing and showing off her fun side.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple have two kids: son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Talking about Twinkle, Akshay in an old interview with Hindustan Times mentioned that he and his wife are very different from each other, describing themselves as "poles apart."

He explained that while she thinks one way, he thinks another, but the one thing they both have in common is their love for waking up and going to bed early. He also shared that they enjoy playing games like rummy or ludo together. Despite their differences, Akshay emphasized that respect is the most important factor in their relationship.

He stated that giving each other space is essential, and while people may have 36 different traits, having respect is equivalent to having all the necessary traits for a strong relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Action Kumar will next be seen in Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani's Sky Force. The war film also stars Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer in key roles. The movie is all set to hit theaters on the occasion of Republic Day 2025.

