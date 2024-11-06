In 2006, the three GOATs of comedy, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal, teamed up for the first time on the Priyadarshan-directed Bhagam Bhag. The film turned out to be a super-hit venture at the box office and has over the years attained a cult status with the film mannerisms spreading like wildfire in the meme world. 20 years later, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar is planning for Bhagam Bhag again with Govinda and Paresh Rawal.

According to sources close to the development, Akshay Kumar has acquired the rights for Bhagam Bhag from Shemaroo, as he intends to make Bhagam Bhag 2 in the-near-future. “Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag & Garam Masala are three of the most special films for Akshay Kumar and he has already sorted out the franchise rights for Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. Akshay has acquired the rights of this Priyadarshan-directed comic caper, and has put the sequel in the writing stage with a fresh set of writers,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Akshay is looking to reunite with the OG duo of Govinda and Paresh Rawal for Bhagam Bhag 2. “Three comic legends in the same film will be a treat for cinema-going audience, and the idea is to crack a script that does justice to the legacy of their work in the past. The scripting work has just started, as the germ of an idea for Bhagam Bhag 2 is already in place. Akshay will be collaborating with another producer on the film and the details have been kept under wraps for now,” the source added.

If everything goes as planned, Bhagam Bhag 2 will go on floors by the end of 2025 and arrive on the big screen in 2026. A director will come on board once the scripting is completed. Talking of Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi is presently shooting for Housefull 5, and will follow it up with Welcome To The Jungle and Bhooth Bangla. On the franchise front, he also has Jolly LLB 3 up for release in April 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

