Sky Force: Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya to shoot grand promotional song? Here’s what we know

Akshay Kumar and the team behind Sky Force have officially set January 24, 2025, as the release date for the patriotic drama. Before directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur present their debut directorial project on the big screen, they are preparing to shoot an extravagant promotional song next week. According to reports, Akshay Kumar, along with Nimrat Kaur and Veer Pahariya, will be filming the song in Mussoorie over the course of four days.

A report from Mid Day revealed that Dinesh Vijan's production team has added a special song featuring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Veer Pahariya in Sky Force as part of the film's promotional strategy. The goal is to create a visual and musical spectacle that will resonate with audiences ahead of the film's January 24 release.

The shooting is set to begin on December 18, 2024, with pre-production preparations starting this week. The director duo will be handling the pre-production, while Amar Kaushik, as the creative producer, will oversee the process.

The song will be filmed at some of Mussoorie's most scenic locations. Additionally, there are rumors that an A-list celebrity might make a cameo, further fueling speculation.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and the team believe that Sky Force is the ideal film for the Republic Day period, as it is packed with action, drama, emotions, thrills, and patriotism. Set against the backdrop of India's first-ever airstrike on Pakistan, the film has shaped up exceptionally well.

The source went on to mention that the team is confident about the film's success, with early reports being overwhelmingly positive. Sky Force’s VFX has been handled by the renowned national and Oscar-winning company DNEG, and the final result is said to be impressive.

The film features breathtaking aerial visuals and perfectly captures the emotions of India's first surgical strike. The dynamic between Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya is also expected to be a highlight, and audiences are in for a treat with the way Akshay is presented on screen.

Sky Force also stars Sara Ali Khan and is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

