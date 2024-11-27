Sara Ali Khan injects a playful twist into her pink kurta set with a unique, one-of-a-kind dupatta

Our reigning queen of quirk and sass, Sara Ali Khan has done it again. You already know that she loves playful prints, bright colors and everything fun, and she recently gave us some major dupatta goals. If you were thinking dupattas are just your everyday traditional add-on, then that's about to change, thanks to Sara's new look. Let's take a closer look at her dupatta.

There's just something about Sara Ali Khan that makes the simplest outfits look almost dreamy, and her most recent Instagram post just proves that point. Dressed in a super classy pink suit with a very classic V-neckline cut, she served us grace with a little twist of quirk and the real star of her look was her dupatta.

This dupatta which was draped casually over her shoulders was anything but ordinary. It featured a kaleidoscope of colors and an eye-catching print of various girl faces that seemed to tell their own little stories. Adding a touch of elegance to the chaotic print was a sleek border running along the edges, tying it all together like the perfect frame.

It was not just any dupatta; it was a statement piece, a conversation starter, and even a wearable statement piece. When paired with a plain pink suit, it created this balanced look screaming playful yet poised.

Murder Mubarak actress paired her quirky yet stylish outfit with a green crossbody bag that added just the right amount of contrast to her whole appearance. A sleek necklace and traditional jhumkas balanced modern and ethnic vibes. And with that, her low-tied ponytail finished the effortless charm she always carries so well.

Her beauty game was also on point which was minimal yet impactful. A nude lip with kohl-rimmed eyes and a small bindi for a subtle ethnic touch spoke volumes. Here, soft glam was added to Sara Ali Khan's already glowing skin to say that you needn't have to go overboard.

If you have ever been searching for a way to put some personality into your clothing, take a page out of Sara's book. Let your dupatta say it all, whether wrapped around a simple kurta or as a scarf atop your favorite denim. For sure, a bold colored dupatta is all anyone needs to turn heads.

So, who else is bookmarking this look for their next festive outing? We totally are!

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan channels streetwear cool while Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps it cozy & warm for city outing