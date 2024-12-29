Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif slay at the airport as they head for New Year vacay; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood's most adored couples, with their public outings always making a splash. Every time they are seen together, it's a treat for their fans. Recently, the couple was seen leaving Mumbai for their New Year vacation, strolling hand-in-hand, leaving fans in awe.

On December 29, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made a stylish appearance at the airport. The couple left Mumbai for an undisclosed location ahead of the New Year.

See the video here:

For their latest airport appearance, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress looked stunning in a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants, paired with a white t-shirt. She kept her hair loose and completed the look with a stylish pair of sunglasses, opting for a natural, no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Vicky looked sharp in a white linen shirt paired with denim jeans, looking as dapper as ever.

Katrina and Vicky have been married for over three years. Recently, the couple celebrated Christmas with their family and close friends in London, sharing several pictures from the festive occasion.

On the work front, Katrina was recently seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Up next, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, directed by Farhan Akhtar, in her upcoming projects, though the film's future remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Vicky has an exciting slate of projects ahead, including Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where he will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is set to release on March 20, 2026.

Additionally, Vicky has Chhaava, in which he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, and Mahavatar lined up. Pinkvilla earlier reported that pre-production for Mahavatar will begin early next year as the scope of the subject demands a certain scale.

The report stated that it is, without a doubt, the most ambitious project for both Maddock Films and Vicky Kaushal. The film will require 6 to 8 months of preparation before shooting commences.

