Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal was watched by ISRO scientists, chairman S. Somanath calls it an ‘entertaining movie’

Mission Mangal was one of the most ambitious projects of filmmaker Jagan Shakti. Released on India's Independence Day, back in 2019, the movie won several accolades and became a major commercial success. While the entire country watched the movie loosely based on the life of ISRO scientists who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition Mars Orbiter Mission, the team at the Indian Space Research Organisation also thoroughly enjoyed the film.

A couple of days ago, ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath was in a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his channel, BeerBiceps. While they discussed aliens, the success of Chandrayaan-3, black holes, UFOs, and more, they also touched upon Akshay Kumar’s movie, Mission Mangal. When asked if the entire ISRO team watched the drama film, the Indian aerospace engineer replied positively.

Talking about the female employees in the organization, Dr. Somanath stated, “You would have seen all of them in the Chandrayaan-3 program. They were all there.” However, he also hilariously mentioned that while there are many women a part of this mission but they don’t do cooking in the control center, as shown in the film.

Further on, he stated that the movie is an entertainer. Hence, they look at that as an “entertaining movie”. He also admitted that the team did showcase some aspects of life in ISRO through the film.

Mission Mangal made a huge opening and within five days of its release, it crossed the 100-crore mark. While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, actress Taapsee Pannu, who played a brief role in the film, expressed pride for being part of the film that helped Akshay Kumar have his biggest opener of the year.

She told us, “For me also, it's a huge opening. It's the biggest opening for all of us, be it Akshay sir, Vidya, me, Sonakshi, Nithya, Kirti or Sharman. That makes it special and we are very proud of it.” She further added, “People keep saying that does it take an Akshay Kumar to present a female-driven film or a film where women have pivotal roles. We can also boast and say that we women together gave Akshay sir his biggest opener. We are proud to be part of this film that's opened so huge.”

The movie stars an ensemble cast of Akshay and Taapsee along with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, Dalip Tahil, Sanjay Kapoor and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

