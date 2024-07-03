EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal share best fan reactions to Mirzapur Season 3 trailer, Shweta Tripathi recalls MIL getting teary-eyed

The trailer for the third season of the action crime thriller television series Mirzapur has been dropped. But before it starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 5, the cast of the show sat down for a fun chat with Pinkvilla.

During the interview, they opened up about the worst and best reaction they encountered after the trailer was unveiled. Read on!

Mirzapur Season 3 cast reveals the best and worst fan reactions they received

Ever since the trailer of Mirzapur Season 3 was dropped, social media has been flooded with memes and fan reactions. During the same chat with us, the cast shared the ones they liked and disliked. Starting off with Ali Fazal, he stated that right after the trailer drop, fans said that he was recapping Season 1 and Season 2. This according to him is the best reaction.

Talking about the one he didn’t, the 3 Idiots actor stated that he was furious when people asked when was Season 4 coming. But for Rasika Dugal, this was the best reaction. But the worst reaction was when netizens said that they took a long time to come up with the third season.

Giving his two cents, Vijay Varma stated that they’re all valid reactions but what he looks forward to are the memes. “That’s the best thing that has happened,” he added. Adding to this, Gurmmeet Singh shared a story of when they were shooting in Varanasi. Recalled a lady coming up to Rasika and Shweta Tripathi and saying, “Both of you look so beautiful. What happens to you in the show?”

Watch the entire interview below:

As for Golu of the show, Shweta Tripathi recalled her mother-in-law getting emotional and giving her a hug for playing the powerful character in Season 2. She said, “The day after the release of the Season, when she came back home, my mother-in-law opened the door and she hugged me and said, ‘This is for Golu’. She had tears and didn’t want to talk to me because she didn’t want to talk to Shweta.

The actress added, “She was feeling so overwhelmed that she asked me to go,” the actress recalled adding that she was happy to see her MIL’s reaction to her character. Opening up about the worst reaction she saw online, the Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actress shared that she gets annoyed when people misinterpret the meaning of ‘bold’ which is often associated with her character.

Anjum Sharma, who plays the role of Sharad Shukla in Mirzapur recalled how a security personnel at an airport reacted on seeing him. The actor shared, “He was smiling while checking me. Once he finished, he said ‘Kahan le gae Kaleen bhaiya ko? (Where did you take Kaleen bhaiya?)”

Mirzapur Season 3 cast talks about swapping roles

When asked which character they would like to swap their roles, Vijay said, “My other twin brother,” while Rasika stated that she would love to do Guddu bhaiya (played by Ali Fazal). Sharing her reason behind it, the actress divulged that according to her, he has the best trajectory across seasons.

As for the dad-to-be Ali, he would like to swap with Vijay as he would then be able to play two characters, Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi. “Greedy I am,” he laughed. Responding to the query, actress Harshita Gaur stated that she would like to see her character Dimpy Pandit in longer hair. The upcoming season of Mirzapur will have 10 episodes.

