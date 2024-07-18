Bad Newz: Karan Johar’s son Yash aces Vicky Kaushal’s VIRAL Tauba Tauba dance steps and it is too cute to miss; Watch

Vicky Kaushal danced a few steps and the world has lost it. We get it - when Bollywood’s hottest boy dances with the country’s latest crush Triptii Dimri, the fire would be inevitable. Featuring in the soon-to-release movie Bad Newz, Tauba Tauba song has all of it to make one get in its hangover, and filmmaker Karan Johar’s son Yash is echoing similar emotions.

Karan Johar’s son aces Tauba Tauba steps

For the unversed, KJo’s production house Dharma Productions is the money force behind Bad Newz alongside Amazon Prime and Leo Media Collective. While Karan Johar is busy promoting the movie himself, his son took his take at recreating the viral steps and the video turned out to be too cute and adorable. Have a look:-

More about Bad Newz

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Good Newwz and is inspired by true events. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in key roles, the movie revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation which is a reproductive process leading to the birth of twins to one mother but from different biological fathers.

The fight for Tauba Tauba’s credit

Soon after the song went viral, choreographer Bosco Martis told India Today that the dance masters should also get equal credits as much as actors take home. According to Bosco, most of the attention is diverted towards Vicky but it was possible because of a man (choreographer) who made it happen.

He added, “Don’t get any wrong ideas here. I am happy about the song’s success but, somewhere down the line, I shamelessly want to make sure that the choreographers, not just me, need to be celebrated because they bring in that vibe.” Bosco claims that if he hadn’t given that vibe and style, Tauba Tauba wouldn’t have received that hype.

Martis urges people to celebrate the duo just the way Madhuri Dixit and choreographer Saroj Khan were hailed together if any song was successful.

Interestingly, in an interview with the same portal doubled down on Bosco’s concerns and said, “It takes an army to create anything. So, they should be applauded equally, if not more.”

Bad Newz arrives in theatres on July 19. Book your tickets now and share your review with us @pinkvilla

