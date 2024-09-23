Jigra girl Alia Bhatt wears grey sweatshirt and little cute details on it is EVERYTHING

Our wardrobe inspiration for the upcoming winter season just got a whole lot cuter, thanks to Alia Bhatt! Ahead of the much-anticipated Jigra trailer launch today, Alia took to Instagram to post a series of photos that screamed coziness. Draped in a snug gray sweatshirt, the Gangubai star is serving some serious winter fashion goals, and we are totally obsessed! Let’s take a closer look at it.

This isn’t just any gray sweatshirt. It’s got all the details we never knew we needed. Featuring a classic crew neck and cozy full sleeves with closed cuffs, perfect for keeping that winter chill out. It’s the gingham bow designs in silver scattered all over that truly steal the show. Those tiny bows add a playful twist, making the sweatshirt an instant winter essential for anyone who loves mixing comfort with cuteness.

Alia covered half of her face with a vibrant pink flower, which gave her gray sweatshirt and her photo a whimsy touch. And even with her face partially hidden, her minimal makeup shines through. Her short, straight hair frames her face beautifully, complementing the whole aesthetic perfectly.

A sweatshirt like Alia is perfect for fall and spring and provides just the right amount of warmth without being too heavy, making them great for unpredictable weather.

Before giving us cozy vibes in her adorable gray sweatshirt, Alia Bhatt turned heads with a show-stopping look that truly exemplified her diva status. For the promotions of Jigra, she rocked a striking black leather dress from brand URA, and it was nothing short of sensational.

The bodycon fit hugged her curves perfectly, showcasing her silhouette in all the right ways, and the backless element and cowl neckline enhanced the edgy leather material even more. Paired with accessories and sleek hair, Alia let the dress take the center stage, proving once again that she knows how to make a statement.

Her looks are serving as a reminder that she is a fashion icon. Whether she’s channeling a casual look or full on glam, she continues to inspire us with her bold fashion choices. Just take note that a killer leather dress is just as essential as a cozy sweatshirt in our wardrobes!

