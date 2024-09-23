Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry to Oscars 2025 leaving behind 29 films including Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Every Bollywood buff is definitely happy today as Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies has officially entered the list of coveted Oscars 2025. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Nitanshi Goel has been selected out of the list of 29 films, including Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

A 13-member committee of The Film Federation of India headed by Assamese director Jahnu Barua in a special event organized in Chennai decided to pick the Aamir-backed film as the official entry for the 97th Academy Awards. The movie will compete in the Best Foreign Film Category.

It is worth mentioning that the coveted list included the names of movies like the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, Malayalam National Award winner Aattam, Cannes Film Festival winner All We Imagine As Light, Tamil film Maharaja, Telugu titles Kalki 2898 AD, and Hanu-Man. Additionally, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Yami Gautam’s Article 370 were also competing in the list.

Meanwhile, speaking with the PTI last week, Kiran Rao said, “My dream would be fulfilled if it was, if it would go (to the Oscars). But it’s a process, and I’m hoping it’ll (Laapataa Ladies) be considered. I’m sure the best film will go, whoever they choose in the scheme of things.”

Advertisement

Laapataa Ladies is the second directorial venture of Kiran Rao after 2010-released Dhobi Ghat. The film introduced fresh talent to the industry, with Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava, and Nitanshi Goel taking the lead roles alongside Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Satendra Soni, Durgesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, and more.

The lighthearted satirical story of the film is set against the backdrop of rural India in the early 2000s. Its narrative unfolds around two brides who get exchanged during a train journey. The journey filled with twists and turns begins as their husbands start searching for the real bride.

Made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the film was also screened at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. It received a standing ovation from the audience present at the festival. It was later released in the theaters and then later on the OTT platform, Netflix. The appreciation and popularity of the film increased by leaps and bounds after its digital release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani gives HEALTH UPDATE of husband Parvin Dabas; here's all you want to know