Alia Bhatt, Kajol go 'hum jeet gaye' as they celebrate team India's victory at T20 World Cup 2024 in K3G style

It was a happy night for the entire nation on June 29 as India clinched the T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. Amidst the celebrations, Bollywood celebrities enthusiastically joined in, showering love and wishes on the entire team. Actresses Alia Bhatt and Kajol made special posts after the win, expressing their happiness in the style of the latter’s character from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Alia Bhatt has ‘tears of joy’ after India’s win at the T20 World Cup 2024

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures that showed the emotions of the Indian cricket team after they won the final against South Africa at The Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados. In the caption, Alia expressed her feelings in K3G style, saying, "hum jeeeeeeeet gayeeeeeeeee," just like Kajol’s Anjali did in the film.

She added, "Tears of joy tears of everything!!!! Congratulations team INDIA!!!!!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 What a win!!!!!" She used multiple blue hearts, trophies, and firecracker emojis in her post.

Have a look at Alia’s post!

Kajol is ‘proud’ of team India as they bring the T20 World Cup trophy home

Kajol penned a heartwarming caption for the players, along with a group picture of them. She stated, “I’m still screaming and can’t get the smile off my face …. So so happy and so so proud! So many heroes who performed at this match … truly a team effort! #worldchampions #teamindia #t20worldcup #meninblue.”

Advertisement

Kajol also used her character’s audio saying, “Hum jeet gaye” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in the background of her post!

Check it out!

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Kajol, many other stars from the film industry extended their congratulations to the team on social media. These included Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan, Mira Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many more.

For the uninitiated, India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, won the final by 7 runs, with Virat Kohli putting on a valuable 76 runs on the board.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt has ‘leg’ day in gym; her intense training will give you major Sunday motivation