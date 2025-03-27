Sara Ali Khan reveals being ‘envious’ of Alia Bhatt for her National Award win: ‘I as an actor dehumanized her’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most celebrated actresses, known for her talent and versatility. On October 17, 2023, she received the National Award for Best Actress for her powerful performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now, Sara Ali Khan admitted that she felt envious of her achievement and shared that she thought with both an award and a child, Alia seemed to have her life sorted.

In a recent conversation at NDTV Yuva, Sara Ali Khan opened up about it and said, “When Alia got the National Award, I was like, 'God, she got it; she has a kid also; her life is set.'”

However, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress later realized that she had overlooked the struggles and challenges the Jigra actress must have faced to reach that point.

She said, “I, as an actor, dehumanized her.” Acknowledging the depth behind success, Sara emphasized that every achievement comes with its own hardships, reminding everyone that there are always two sides to the story.

Sara Ali Khan also opened up about the importance of understanding both sides of a story, explaining that envy often stems from a lack of information. She pointed out that people tend to admire success without knowing the struggles behind it. She added that jealousy arises because one only sees the achievements, not the hard work and challenges leading up to them.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt had a remarkable 2022 both professionally and personally. She impressed audiences with her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi in February, got married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, in April, and gave birth to daughter Raha in November.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Skyforce alongside Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar. Up next, she will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sensharma, and Pankaj Tripathi.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for Alpha, where she will star alongside Sharvari Wagh. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025. Additionally, she will be seen in Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in prominent roles.

Recently, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla that the film revolves around two strong-willed male leads, played by Ranbir and Vicky. The insider also revealed that the shoot is progressing smoothly, and the film is on schedule for a March 2026 release.