Alia Bhatt beams like sunshine in these summer-perfect OOTDs
Alia Bhatt breezed through March in style, flaunting an elegant white dress and an off-duty jeans-top look. Let’s dissect her March fits.
Alia Bhatt seems to have had a fun and sun-soaked March, as she posted a series of aesthetic snaps, including a few everyday fashion slays. Raha’s mommy is shooting for her next Bhansali movie, Love & War, and while we anticipate another hit, Alia Bhatt gives us fashion inspiration with casual OOTDs. So, let’s take some notes.
In the first snap of her latest carousel, The Jigra actress could be seen ecstatic, jumping around in the park in a black top and jeans combo. The actress flaunted a standard-fitting t-shirt with a crew neck. She paired this casual top with navy blue jeans. The bootcut denim made Alia’s outfit a trendy everyday staple. She flung on white sports shoes for an active loungewear look.
Her next snap in a white knit fabric texture dress set the perfect summer fashion inspo. Alia wore a soft, body-hugging tank top for this white co-ord style. The tank top featured wide straps and a square neckline, giving it a cool and breezy look. The actress paired this top with a knitted skirt with a flared silhouette. The soft yet sculpted drape added a luxe elegance to the day fit.
Acing the gold-girly aesthetic, the Brahmastra star accessorized her look with chunky and wavy golden hoops that popped gracefully on her white ensemble.
For her make-up, the diva flaunted a soft glam look with a glowy, flawless base and shimmery eyes. Adorning just a little mascara, a bit of pink lipstick, and a natural blush, the RARKPK actress nailed the everyday soft-glam aesthetic.
The rest of Alia’s looks were laid-back fits, including an off-duty white t-shirt featuring a yellow cartoon print. Bhatt also posted a post-workout mirror selfie, in which she could be seen sporting a black crop tank top and grey gym leggings.
Alia Bhatt’s March was a mosaic of stylish OOTDs, work snaps, and fun time with family members including her sister and her cutie cat Edward. And while March end is around the corner, we look forward to more styling inspos from the B-town diva.
