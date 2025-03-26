Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt join Akash Ambani as they visit Ayan Mukerji grieving the demise of his father Deb Mukherjee

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of a death.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a very close relationship with Ayan Mukerji. This is why when the filmmaker’s father, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee breathed his last on March 14, 2025, the couple cut short their vacation and returned to Mumbai to be by the side of their friend. Recently, the Bollywood couple joined Akash Ambani and paid a visit to Ayan at his residence.

A while ago, on March 26, 2025, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen carpooling with Akash Ambani to filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s residence. The Brahmastra couple was spotted sitting in the back seat while the elder son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani sat in the front of his swanky car. The trio was spotted leaving Alia and RK’s residence, Vastu. Soon after, they were spotted entering the house of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akash Ambani visit Ayan Mukerji:

After hearing about the sudden demise of the senior actor, several Bollywood celebs came to Ayan’s Mumbai home to pay their last respects to Deb Mukherjee. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff, Jeetendra, Anu Malik, veteran actor Kiran Kumar, Bappi Lahiri's daughter and many others arrived to pay their condolences.

Deb Mukherjee’s niece and actress Kajol, her mother Tanuja along with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were also seen paying their homage to the 83-year-old actor who passed away after battling age-related ailments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Love & War, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A reliable source exclusively informed Pinkvilla that the ace director is setting up the film as Ranbir vs Vicky. The source told us that it’s a film revolving around two strong-headed males played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

The informer added, “Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character. SLB has already shot some confrontation sequences between RK and Vicky and is mighty impressed with the output as both the leads are fantastic actors with a stellar screen presence.” The film is expected to hit cinemas in March 2026.