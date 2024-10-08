Alia Bhatt reveals Raha’s first song she ever watched from Brahmastra ft. dad Ranbir Kapoor: ‘She must be thinking…’

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently balancing several responsibilities. In addition to maintaining a successful acting career and enjoying quality moments with her family, which includes her daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor, the actress is donning several hats. At a recent event in Delhi, Bhatt disclosed that her little one first watched Kesariya song from Brahmastra and she humorously noted that little Kapoor must be thinking that dancing to these songs is normal.

At a press conference, Alia was asked about which song she would want her daughter to see first. The National Award-winning actress replied, “Just yesterday, she watched the very first song I ever filmed, Radha Teri Chunri from Student of the Year". Directed by Karan Johar, Student of the Year also marked the debuts of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, in addition to Alia.

“We have begun to introduce her to songs gradually, now that she is nearly two years old. The first song she ever watched was Kesariya from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. However, just yesterday, she enjoyed watching Radha Teri Chunri and Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani one after the other. She must be thinking that dancing to these songs is perfectly normal,” Alia shared, amusing the audience.

In a recent interview with Allure Magazine, The Alpha actress shared that Raha is lively, talkative, and occasionally shy, emphasizing that she is truly her own individual and very bright. The actress also talked about her greatest challenge, which she identified as balancing her work and motherhood.

She mentioned that her primary focus is on managing both responsibilities while attempting to find some personal time, which she hasn’t been able to achieve. Being candid, she admitted that “me time” has become a rarity, and she hasn't had a therapy session in the last two months.

Alia described her experience of motherhood as a mix of immense joy and considerable anxiety. While it offers a sense of fulfillment, it also brings persistent worries about whether she is doing everything right.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Jigra. She also has Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in her kitty.

