Alia Bhatt on seeing daughter Raha's growth; 'Every night, whenever Ranbir and I have a moment...'

Alia Bhatt who is currently enjoying her career peak and motherhood bliss at the same time opens up about her daughter Raha. The actress said that she feels happy to see her personality unfolding day by day and it's a part of her joys as a new mother.

Alia also shared that it's exciting to see her growth and notice her trying to communicate something.

Alia Bhatt on the joys of motherhood

During a recent conversation with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt was asked to share the joys she has discovered as a new mother. Opening about the same, the actress said that she feels surprised when Raha identifies an animal or when she repeats after her, like a grown-up.

Talking about the thrill she gets to see her communicate something, Alia said, "It is exciting because right now she is developing into a person." The talented actress talked about having conversations about Raha with hubby Ranbir Kapoor.

"Every night, whenever Ranbir and I have a moment, we are always just talking about Raha and what we felt was special during the day and discuss those moments," she said. She further explained that as a parent, one always looks forward to giving their child experiences while going through the process of mutual learning. "It is just a very basic feeling of nurturing," she concluded.

Alia Bhatt on being a storyteller for Raha

Alia who is one of the finest Bollywood actresses is also exploring her storytelling side these days. She talked about reading for Raha every night for the past 19 months.

The actress shared that this has become one of the things she looks forward to the most. Alia explained that she gets very creative as a storyteller, especially when it comes to making animal sounds, which her daughter loves. She added that these storytelling dynamics evolved naturally and she has incorporated them in her own unique way as a mother. Alia noted that she couldn't have anticipated this aspect of her parenting journey earlier.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra which will also have Vedang Raina in a pivotal role. The actress has also co-produced the film along with Karan Johar while Vasan Bala has directed it. The film is slated to release on Oct 11.

After Jigra, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal which is slated to release on Christmas 2025. Alia will also be playing a lead role in YRF Spy Universe's upcoming untitled film. She will be accompanied by Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol.

