Jigra star Alia Bhatt admits there’s no ‘me time’ after daughter Raha Kapoor’s birth; says she didn’t get therapy session for last 2 months

Alia Bhatt is widely regarded as one of the most talented actors in the industry, and she is currently anticipating the release of her upcoming film, Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. The movie explores themes of familial bonds. Talking about her family and daughter Raha, Bhatt has been quite open about their relationship and often shares insights into their bond. Recently, the actress revealed that she "has no me time after Raha's birth and she hasn't even got therapy in the last two months".

In an interview with Allure Magazine, Alia Bhatt shared that, "Raha is naughty, chatty, and sometimes shy. She’s truly her own person, but she’s very bright." The Alpha actress also discussed her biggest challenge, which she described as balancing work and motherhood. She explained, “My main focus is managing both roles effectively while trying to carve out some personal time, which I haven't been able to do. I’ll be candid—there’s no such thing as ‘me time.’ I haven’t even had a therapy session in the past two months.”

Alia Bhatt described her experience of motherhood as a blend of immense joy and significant anxiety. She explained that while it brings a deep sense of fulfillment, it also causes constant worry about doing things correctly. In the context of Indian society, where helicopter parenting is common, Bhatt follows the advice given by her own parents. They told her that children come through you but are not your life; they are individuals with their own lives. Her role, she said, is to provide them with the tools they need to navigate their own journeys.

On the professional front, besides the release of Jigra on October 11, 2024, Alia Bhatt is also working on Shiv Rawail's Alpha, in which she stars alongside Sharvari Wagh. The duo is currently busy with the project and recently completed a shooting schedule in Kashmir.

Additionally, Bhatt will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, filming for this project is set to begin on October 24, marking the start of its first schedule. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

