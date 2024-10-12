Alia Bhatt reveals Ram Charan adopted an elephant in her daughter Raha’s name: ‘It’s a very funny story’

Alia Bhatt marked her Telugu debut with the movie RRR, in which she starred alongside actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Recently, she opened up about her bond with them and shared that the latter adopted an elephant in her daughter Raha’s name. Alia recalled this ‘funny story’ and appreciated her co-star for the ‘thoughtful’ gesture.

During a promotional interview with anchor Suma in Hyderabad, Alia Bhatt revealed that she didn’t spend a lot of time with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan on the sets of RRR since she only shot for a few days. The actress shared that they bonded during the promotions of the movie and became close friends. Recalling an incident after her daughter Raha’s birth, Alia said, “It’s a very funny story, actually.”

Alia shared that she had come back home after a walk and somebody came and told her, 'Elephant has come.' She got confused, and the person told her that Ram Charan had sent an elephant for her. Alia recalled saying, 'Anything is possible. A giant elephant might be walking into my building right now.'

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star then clarified that it wasn’t a real elephant but a wooden one. Alia also revealed, “Very sweetly, he had adopted an elephant in the wild in Raha's name.” She mentioned that they called the wooden elephant Ellie, and it was kept next to their dining table. Alia added that Raha played with it and went on to call Ram Charan’s gesture ‘so thoughtful.’

Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor showed Raha’s face to the world on Christmas 2023. Since then, the proud mother has posted a few adorable pictures of their daughter on Instagram. In September 2024, she dropped a photo dump on Ranbir’s birthday.

There was a heartwarming picture of the family hugging a tree. Alia wrote in the caption, “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. happy birthday baby.”

On the work front, Alia has been busy shooting for her Spy Universe movie Alpha, which is slated to release in theaters on December 25, 2025. She will also begin filming for Love & War very soon.

