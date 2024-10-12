Game Changer release date: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer political drama postponed to Sankranti 2025

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, is slated to release in theaters on Sankranti 2025. The film’s official release date was confirmed through a video by producer Dil Raju on the occasion of Dussehra.

Originally slated for a late 2024 release, potentially around Christmas, the film's release was postponed due to logistical factors related to distribution in India and overseas. The makers decided that Sankranti would be a more suitable time for the film's launch.

In the video, Dil Raju also expressed gratitude to Chiranjeevi and the team behind Vishwambhara for allowing Game Changer to take their initial Sankranti release slot. For context, Vishwambhara, a socio-political fantasy film starring Chiranjeevi, was initially scheduled for release during the Sankranti festival.

Additionally, the producer also highlighted how Game Changer’s pending post-production work would be completed by December this year itself. The video also confirmed that the makers would likely release a teaser in due course as well.

Check out the video by makers of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer

The upcoming movie Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, is directed by Shankar and based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj. In this political drama, the RRR actor takes on the role of an IAS officer determined to cleanse the corrupt political system around him.

Aside from Ram, the political drama film also has actors like Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sreekanth, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sunil, Nassar, and many more in key roles.

The film, musically crafted by Thaman S, has already unveiled two singles from the movie called Jaragandi and Raa Macha Macha. While the first single presented a peppy duet between Ram and Kiara, the latter was more of a folk number, with the actor even doing a single-shot dance sequence.

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is currently undergoing the prep work for his next film with director Buchi Babu Sana, tentatively called RC16. The upcoming flick is said to be a sports drama with Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar playing key roles.

