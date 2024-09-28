THROWBACK: When birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor said he would ‘love’ to be part of Dhoom 4

Ranbir Kapoor has some of the biggest movies in his pipeline, including Ramayana, Love & War, and Animal Park. Today, September 28, 2024, on the actor’s birthday, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that he is set to star in the fourth installment of the popular Dhoom series. This is the perfect time to throwback to the moment when Ranbir said that he would ‘love’ to be a part of Dhoom 4.

Back in 2023, in an interview with News18, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the rumors of him being considered for Dhoom 4. In response, the actor didn’t confirm any of the speculations but expressed that he would love to be a part of it.

Ranbir stated, “I wish I was Aditya Chopra to answer this… I’d love to be a part of those films or Dhoom 4 or any film of that nature, but as of now nothing has been offered to me.”

Now, in Pinkvilla’s exclusive report, it has been disclosed that Ranbir Kapoor will play the antagonist in Dhoom 4. Aditya Chopra has planned to reboot the franchise and has begun the pre-production on the film.

A source close to the development stated, “Dhoom is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra, and he has decided to reboot the franchise keeping in line with the current times. Like all previous parts, the script of Dhoom 4 (Dhoom Reloaded) is being developed by Aditya Chopra with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The idea and vision are to create a cinematic experience like never before with the fourth Dhoom film.”

Advertisement

The source also provided details on the shooting timeline of Dhoom 4. The action thriller is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025 or early 2026 after Ranbir concludes filming for Love & War as well as Ramayana 1 and 2.

The source added, "Interestingly, Dhoom 4 will be the 25th film of Ranbir Kapoor’s career, and the actor is all excited to make his silver jubilee project special. He will follow up Dhoom 4 with Animal Park, thereby packing a solid punch this decade with an extraordinary line-up."

ALSO READ: Housefull 5: Birthday boy Chunky Panday recalls his journey with ‘extraordinary gentleman’ Johny Lever through BTS glimpses; WATCH