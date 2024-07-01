Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe film to kickstart on THIS date; plot will not revolve around India-Pak rivalry: Report

Alia Bhatt is currently preparing for her highly anticipated action movie, which marks her entry into the YRF Spy Universe. Joining her in the lead is Sharvari Wagh, who has also been taking extensive training for her role. A recent report has revealed the date when the shooting of the film is set to begin, along with a glimpse into the plot that doesn’t revolve around the India-Pakistan rivalry.

Shooting schedule and plot details of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh starrer YRF Spy Universe film

As per Dainik Bhaskar, the shooting of this upcoming movie will start on July 15 in Mumbai, where the sets are currently being created. The team will head to Kashmir in the following months, where important action scenes will be filmed. Reportedly, a schedule abroad is also in plans for December.

According to the portal, even though the film’s essence is patriotism and it revolves around spies, it will not be about India and Pakistan’s rivalry. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will apparently be seen facing off against internal enemies of the country. Sources reveal that the story spans from 2000 to 2024 and will showcase the internal workings of intelligence agencies, highlighting the presence of traitors and internal politics.

The report also reveals that Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan fame action director Casey O'Neill has come on board for this untitled project.

Advertisement

More about Alia Bhatt’s Spy Universe film

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Alia Bhatt headlining a Spy Universe film. In 2023, a source close to the development exclusively revealed to us, “Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time, and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt, which is expected to push her to the edge.”

Bobby Deol is playing the antagonist in the movie, and Anil Kapoor is also reported to be a part of the cast. The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail will be directing this film.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Kajol go 'hum jeet gaye' as they celebrate team India's victory at T20 World Cup 2024 in K3G style