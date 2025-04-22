Love & War: Fans will have to wait longer than expected for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s epic saga’s release; here’s why

Ever since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the epic romantic saga was initially set to release next year on March 20, 2026. Nonetheless, the latest report suggests that the makers might have to push the date from the one initially planned.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter India, there could be a change in Love & War’s release date. The team is currently busy shooting for the film, and the report claims that it might not be ready for its release by March 2026, the date officially announced by the makers.

"The current shooting timeline of Love & War involves a mega war sequence, which Bhansali will mount on a huge scale. But that will only be shot in November," a source said. According to the report, the team of the romantic saga is expected to wrap up the shoot by January 2026 after shooting the mega war sequence.

Since the said sequence involves Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which will be wrapped up late, it looks impossible for the team to bring the film to the silver screens exactly after two months with complete post-production. Therefore, the release date of the film is expected to be pushed from the originally announced date.

The publication reached out to Bhansali Productions, but there was no response, and the makers are yet to make an official announcement about their plans involving the film.



Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last month that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is setting up Love & War as a Ranbir Kapoor vs Vicky Kaushal film. An insider shared that the film revolves around two strong-headed males played by them.

"Both of them are phenomenal actors and indulge in a tug-of-war for Alia Bhatt’s character. SLB has already shot some confrontation sequences between RK and Vicky and is mighty impressed with the output, as both the leads are fantastic actors with a stellar screen presence,” the source had said.

Additionally, Ranbir Kapoor’s character has negative shades, and the filmmaker is portraying the character with a sense of aggression. On the other hand, Vicky’s character will be subdued and opinionated.

