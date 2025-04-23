‘Ranbir Kapoor baap bahut acha hai,’ claims Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt: ‘Actor kaun hai, Animal kaun hai?’

Alia Bhatt’s step-brother and Mahesh Bhatt’s son, Rahul Bhatt, recently sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush. During the conversation, he praised his half-brother-in-law and actor Ranbir Kapoor for being a good father.

Rahul Bhatt was asked about his take on Ranbir Kapoor and the way he trained himself in his blockbuster, Animal. In response to this, he stated, "Ranbir is a great father. I think that is the most important thing. A man should… I respect him as that."

Advertisement

When asked about his acting skills, he replied, "Acting? Pata nahi merko kuch samajh mein nahi aata hai… acting kaun hai, actor kaun hai, Animal kaun hai, Kapoor kaun hai? Mere ko kuch fark nahi padta... (I don’t know. I don’t understand...who is acting? Who is the actor? Who is the Animal? Who is Kapoor? I don’t care)."

"baap acha hai bas...main respect karta hoon...baap bahut acha hai...apni bachi se bahut pyaar karta hai aur mere liye usse acha koi cheez matter nahin karti hai life mein ye baaki naam, shaurat, Animal vanimal aayega jaayega ghoom fir ke baat aati hai (He is a good father. That’s it. I respect that and he loves his daughter, that’s what matters to me. This name fame, Animal everything will come and go but) he is a good father...he respects my step-sister bas everything is all supplemental", he further added.

Advertisement

Watch full interview

In addition to this, he also recalled Ranbir Kapoor reaching out to him for advice while he was preparing for Animal. “During the preparation for Animal, he had some questions. He was heading to Abu Dhabi for weapons training and asked me if it was a good place. He’s very sincere and curious about the human condition," he said, further noting how he has known him since childhood.

“I’ve known him since he was a kid. He went to Bombay Scottish, and I was in Arya Mandir. The most impressive thing is he is a great father...nothing else matters," he further stressed.

After dating for some time, Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. On the professional front, the couple will be reuniting on-screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FACT CHECK: Does Yuzvendra Chahal call rumored GF RJ Mahvash ‘Meow’? The actual truth will leave you stunned