Alia Bhatt wears slit-cut dress with husband Ranbir Kapoor in blue co-ords at Mumbai airport, and they look fabulous

Couple goals enthusiasts, gather up! Our power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, have once again got us wrapped around their fingers with their complementary airport looks. Keeping their fashion effortlessly cool and chic, the duo was recently snapped at the airport, each serving as a style inspiration for both women’s and men’s fashion. Excited to know the deets? Then let’s dive in!

For a comfortable and easygoing airport look, Alia Bhatt picked an ivory dress—and she totally nailed it. With its round neckline and short sleeves, the outfit had the flowy silhouette we all dream of while heading out. It loosely hugged the actress’s body, striking the perfect balance between modern elegance and a relaxed vibe. The best part? It featured side slits, ensuring ease of movement while walking in style.

Planning to complement your partner’s relaxed style? Then this ivory midi dress is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. It keeps your travel look comfortable without compromising on style.

As for accessories, Alia went for her favorite golden hoop earrings and a smart black watch on her wrist. Keeping her look travel-friendly, she carried a classy, polished leather backpack over her shoulder. To ensure all the details stayed in focus, she opted for a half-tied hairstyle, securing her front strands back with a clip.

Always a fan of her natural beauty, we couldn’t help but admire her no-makeup look. Her fresh morning face glowed, clearly showing how well she sticks to her hydrating routine. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’s overall look was all about keeping it simple and cool—and she nailed it to perfection.

When it comes to couple fashion, how could we forget Ranbir Kapoor waving at us in style? For his airport look, RK chose a co-ord set with dark blue shirt, worn casually with rolled-up sleeves. Channeling monochrome magic, he paired it with matching pants—perfect for an effortlessly cool vibe.

His well-shaved face and perfectly styled hair added to his dashing charm, while his black sunglasses gave the look a cool edge. His airport fashion game? Absolutely on point.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s airport style is perfect for all couples looking to take style notes. Recreate this look the next time you step out together—don’t miss out!

