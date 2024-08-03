Alia Bhatt showers love on her Alpha co-star Sharvari Wagh for Vedaa trailer; ‘This girl is on fireee’

Sharvari Wagh is currently enjoying the success of her last two films, Munjya and Maharaj. She is now awaiting the release of her next film, Vedaa, alongside John Abraham, with the trailer recently being unveiled. Several celebrities and actors praised her performance, with Wagh receiving a special mention from her Alpha co-star, Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories to share the Vedaa trailer and gave a shoutout to Wagh for her upcoming movie. Alongside the video, Bhatt wrote, "This girl is on fireeee," accompanied by fire emojis.

Check out Alia's reaction here:

The trailer of Vedaa begins with John Abraham's character, Abhimanyu, is shown bound by a group representing an oppressive system. The story then follows Vedaa, portrayed by Sharvari, as she battles against the corrupt system with Abhimanyu's assistance. The trailer showcases intense action sequences featuring both actors.

Additionally, the presence of Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy, and Abhishek Banerjee adds to the anticipation surrounding the film. Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani, the cast also features Mahadev Singh Lakhawat, Kapil Nirmal, and more.

Discussing Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt's spy thriller Alpha, the makers officially revealed the title on July 5. The 50-second video starts with the logo of the YRF Spy Universe and features a commanding voiceover by Alia Bhatt, announcing the film's title. The teaser also hints at the film's engaging background music.

Advertisement

The actress can be heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher me ek jungle hai aur jungle me humesha raj karega Alpha (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully; there is a jungle in every city, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha).”

In 2023, a source shared with Pinkvilla that Alia Bhatt, one of the leading crowd-pullers of the current era, will take on the role of a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe, much like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and his team are crafting a groundbreaking female-led spy film with Alia, aimed at pushing her to new heights.

Pinkvilla also reported that Bobby Deol has been cast as the antagonist in the movie, with Anil Kapoor to be part of the ensemble cast. The film is being directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe film to kickstart on THIS date; plot will not revolve around India-Pak rivalry: Report