Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari begin filming YRF Spy Universe movie; title announcement video is enough to get you excited

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Alia Bhatt headlining a female-led movie in the popular YRF Spy Universe. Later, it was disclosed that Sharvari Wagh will be joining Alia in this action thriller, directed by Shiv Rawail. Now, the highly anticipated official announcement is here, which also reveals the title of the film as Alpha. The video guarantees to raise excitement among the fans as it also reveals that the shooting has kickstarted.

Announcement video of Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will give you goosebumps

Today, July 5, the makers of the upcoming Spy Universe film, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles, officially unveiled the title as Alpha. The 50 second video begins with the logo of the YRF Spy Universe and proceeds with Alia’s powerful voiceover as she reveals the title of the movie.

The actress is heard saying, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motive. Sabse pehle, sabse tezz sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher me ek jungle hai aur jungle me humesha raj karega Alpha (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motive of our program. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully, there is a jungle in every city and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha).”

The video ends with a message saying, “Filming Now.” The caption of the post read, “It’s the time of the ALPHA.. Girls! @shivrawail | @yrf | #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Advertisement

Watch the title announcement video here!

More about Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh

In 2023, a source exclusively told Pinkilla, “Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time, and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan. Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt, which is expected to push her to the edge.”

Pinkvilla revealed that Bobby Deol has come on board for the movie as the antagonist. Anil Kapoor is also reportedly part of the cast of this movie directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh’s YRF Spy Universe film to kickstart on THIS date; plot will not revolve around India-Pak rivalry: Report