Alia Bhatt’s comeback to Kareena Kapoor’s claim about Ranbir Kapoor’s social media skills shows her competitive side

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back with a new season of her podcast show What Women Want and Alia was one of the most special guests this season. In the trailer we see a candid moment between the two when Kareena shared that Ranbir is getting better with the social media game, to which the Darlings actress quickly responded, "Better at social media posting or stalking?" hinting at Ranbir's secret Instagram account. Apart from this, this show includes engaging conversations with celebrities such as Neena Gupta, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more.

Yesterday, on October 8, the official trailer for Kareena Kapoor's What Women Want Season 5 dropped on YouTube. Like in previous seasons, the Crew actress converses with various celebrities, but her chat with sister-in-law Alia Bhatt particularly caught our attention.

In season four of her show, Kareena with Ranbir, who had recently become a new father. This time, we got a glimpse of the proud sister praising the Animal actor's social media skills, admitting that he is "excellent" at it. However, Alia joined in on the playful banter, quickly asking, "Which social media game—stalking or posting?"

For those unaware, Ranbir Kapoor does not have an official social media account. However, he once revealed that he maintains a private Instagram account where he follows select people but doesn’t post anything.

In addition, we see glimpses of the Jigra actress sharing that she once aspired to have a career in singing. Kareena Kapoor playfully responded, "I don't know if your voice is that good." Alia then humorously took a dig at her own singing skills, saying, "I can sing in my bathroom." She also expressed her passion for acting, mentioning that being on set is her "me time."

Furthermore, Sonakshi Sinha made a surprising revelation on the show about her relationship with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. She shared that she confessed her love for him within just a week of knowing him, and the couple dated for seven years away from the media spotlight before tying the knot. Their adorable chemistry since getting married highlights how they continue to stay deeply in love. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur admitted that he's not a secretive person, describing himself as an open book—just one of many other highlights

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the movie The Buckingham Murders, which was recently released in India. She will soon be seen in Singham Again, set to release in Diwali.

