Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha is the newest member of her girl gang, and THIS PIC proves she’s showered with love

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to show their daughter Raha Kapoor’s face to the public on Christmas 2023. Ever since then, the pictures of the little one and glimpses of her adorable antics have been winning the internet. Now, an unseen picture has surfaced, which shows that Raha is the newest member of Alia’s girl gang and has all their love.

Today, November 22, 2024, Alia Bhatt’s best friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a candid photo dump on her Instagram. In the 5th slide, she posted a heartwarming picture with Alia and her daughter Raha.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen lying down on a balcony surrounded by her female friends. She sported a casual look, wearing a black shirt and white pants. Alia posed for the camera with folded arms and a huge smile. Her daughter Raha sat behind her in a pink outfit. The little munchkin received a sweet kiss on her cheek from Akansha.

Akansha’s caption read, “bone chuha.” Have a look at the post!

Many fans in the comments section of the post gushed over Raha’s cuteness and left red heart emojis.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha Kapoor in 2022. She turned 2 years old earlier this month. On the special occasion of her birthday, Alia made a touching post on Instagram. She dropped a picture of holding Raha in her arms when she was a newborn. Ranbir was seen embracing them from behind.

Alia penned a heartfelt note, stating, “2 years today & how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay your baby forever… happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake.” Check it out!

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her YRF Spy Universe film Alpha with Sharvari. She has also begun work on the magnum opus Love & War directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in this highly anticipated movie.

