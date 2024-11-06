Raha Kapoor Birthday: 5 times Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter won the internet with her adorable antics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, Raha, in 2022. Today, November 6, 2024, marks the second birthday of their daughter. The couple often steps out with the little munchkin, who leaves the netizens gushing over her cuteness. Here are 5 times Raha Kapoor won hearts on the internet with her adorable antics.

1. Raha’s first public appearance

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor didn’t show Raha’s face to the public for over a year. Then on Christmas 2023, they posed with her in front of the paparazzi for the first time. The baby girl truly broke the internet that day. She kept her hands under her parents’ chins, and it made for a perfect family photo.

2. Raha’s day out

Earlier this year, the paps clicked Raha spending some time outside her building. The little princess was seen walking cutely with one hand on her face. Fans were in awe of her resemblance to her mother.

3. Heartwarming moment with Neetu Kapoor at airport

In September, Alia, Ranbir, and Raha were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they prepared to fly to Paris, where the actress made her Paris Fashion Week debut. The little one, tucked in her mom’s arms, cutely waved at the paparazzi. Neetu Kapoor joined them, and Raha was extremely happy to see her grandmother. She even did some chitchat with her.

4. Perfect picture in Paris

On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday in September, Alia made a special post for her husband. She shared an unseen dump from their Paris trip in which the first photo stole everyone’s hearts. Alia and Ranbir were seen hugging a giant tree, and their daughter did the same with a precious smile on her face.

5. Diwali 2024

Alia recently shared a stunning photo dump on Instagram that offered a peek into the family’s Diwali celebrations. Raha was seen dressed in a golden ethnic outfit, matching her parents. In one picture, she had the cutest expression on her face as she sat on Ranbir’s lap during the puja. The actor kissed her head while her mother looked at her lovingly.

Pinkvilla wishes Raha Kapoor a very happy birthday!

