Alia Bhatt's Paris 'memories' with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are all about mirror selfies, food and laughter; PICS

Alia Bhatt was recently in Paris for the coveted Paris Fashion Week. She was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Days after, the Jigra actress shared a photo dump giving peek into her quality time with her loved ones.

Today, on October 23, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures comprising her mirror selfies, food and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

The post began with Alia Bhatt's couple of mirror selfies in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a denim dress followed by a third picture where she sat close to her saas Neetu Kapoor. The actress was seen in a grey blazer worn over a matching sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Neetu was seen in a white shirt with a half-sleeved black sweater on it. The duo flashed sweet smile posing for the camera.

Up next was a picture of a doughnut followed by a candid picture. The actress concluded the post with another mirror selfie as she stunned in an all-black look.

The post was accompanied by the caption that read, "mirrors & memories" followed by a sparkle emoji.

Gushing over the post, Neetu reacted by dropping a red-heart and a heart-eye emoji. She also shared the post on her Instagram stories and added a heart GIF.

In addition to this, several fans went gaga over the pictures as a user wrote, "loving the photo dumps", another fan exclaimed, "Denimmm look>>>>>" while a third fan expressed, "Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the prettiest of them all?"

Notably, Alia Bhatt made her stunning debut at the Paris Fashion Week in a futuristic ensemble designed by Gaurav Gupta.

On the work front, Alia is keeping it busy working on Shiv Rawail's Alpha co-starring Sharvari. It is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe and is scheduled to release next year on Christmas i.e. December 25, 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

