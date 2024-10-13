Alia Bhatt reveals she is ‘mad’ about Akshay Kumar-led Hera Pheri; shares update on Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif

Alia Bhatt has always shared her love for acting in different interviews. In a new conversation, she shared that she is "mad" about Akshay Kumar-led Hera Pheri, which was one of the first films she watched in the cinema. Also, she shared that they have not scheduled the shooting of the highly-anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa starring herself, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. However, she assured fans that the film will be made because everyone on the team looks forward to it.

Alia Bhatt recently sat down for an interview with The Lallantop alongside filmmaker Vasan Bala and Vedang Raina while promoting their latest film Jigra. During the conversation, the actress was asked by host Saurabh Dwivedi about the first film she watched in the cinema.

She took a while to recall the same and replied, "I don't want to say something wrong, but maybe Hera Pheri or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." She added that she is "mad" about the Akshay Kumar-led film.

Following her reply, the host asked if she had ever met Paresh Rawal, who played a vital role in the film, and whether she shared her views on it. In response, Alia mentioned that she had met the actor but wasn't sure if she had mentioned her admiration for Hera Pheri to him. However, the actress agreed that she would mention it to Paresh Rawal the next time she meets him.

Apart from this, Alia also was asked about the updates on the development of other films starring her. One of the highlights from the list was Jee Le Zaraa. Sharing the update on its development, Alia said, "There is no schedule right now, no shoot day. Definitely hogi (surely it will be made). It's a film that everybody jo bhi key players hai uss film mein (whoever are the key players in the film) actors, producers directors, everybody wants the film to happen."

The Darlings actress stated that the film's production is delayed because they are finding it difficult to get the dates of crew members and actors together. However, she confirmed that they will definitely make the film and said, "But, I think sab ke aagar zehan mein hai, intent mein hai toh woh film ban jayegi. (But I think when everyone wants and intends to make the film, it will be made)."

For the uninitiated, Farhan Akhtar will direct Jee Le Zaraa, which will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It is touted to be a buddy road movie in which these actresses will share screen space together for the first time.

