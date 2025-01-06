All We Imagine As Light: Payal Kapadia reacts to her film failing to win at Golden Globes 2025: ‘We didn't...'

Payal Kapadia made waves in 2024 with her film All We Imagine As Light and made India proud at different levels. It won many prestigious global awards and two nominations at the Golden Globes. Recently, the filmmaker shared her first reaction as her film failed to win at the esteemed platform.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Payal Kapadia shared a new story giving a complete view of her look at Golden Globes 2025 and thanked its designer for it. She shared a picture with her film's producers, Thomas Hakim, Julien Graff, and Ranabir Das, and she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity.

She penned, "We didn't win anything but had so much fun." At the same time, she gave a special shout-out to designers for completing her look with a black colored jumpsuit with a black and red design across her neck and hair tied back in a bun. Kapadia also thanked them for making her feel confident with the styling.

For those unaware, All We Imagine As Light has made the country proud as it became the first Indian film to win the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

At Golden Globes, it was nominated in two categories: Best Non-English Language Motion Picture award and Best Director for the filmmaker. They were won by Emilia Perez and Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, but Payal's spirit showcases that she has a lot more to offer through her work.

Meanwhile, All We Imagine As Light was first released in India on September 21, 2024, and later in November 2024. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

