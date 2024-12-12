After Golden Globes, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light gets nominated at Critics Choice Awards 2025 in THIS category

Payal Kapadia has been making movies for the past decade. But it is her latest movie, All We Imagine as Light, that has made her a known figure. Soon after the drama film premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, people started talking about it. It ended up winning international recognition and multiple nominations at several coveted award ceremonies, the latest being the Critics Choice Awards 2025. Payal’s film has been nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the celebrated event.

The official announcement of Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light being nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 was made by the event’s social media handle. Talking to X (formerly Twitter), the team congratulated the six films that have been nominated in the category.

Take a look:

Along with Payal's movie, films like Emilia Pérez, Flow, I'm Still Here, Kneecap, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig are in the run for the award. The announcement of the winner will be made on Sunday, January 12, 2025 (7-10 pm ET / PT) at the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards.

A couple of days ago, Indian cinema lovers jumped for joy when news of Payal and her movie being nominated in two categories for Golden Globes 2025 made headlines. It will compete with the world-renowned films in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language and Best Director (Motion Picture) category.

Expressing her excitement over the news, Payal told India Today Digital, "I'm deeply honored by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, All We Imagine As Light is still in theatres - please go watch it and support us."

For the unknown, All We Imagine as Light made history by becoming the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. Directed and written by Payal, the movie stars Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, Hridhu Haroon, Chhaya Kadam, and others.

