Golden Globes 2025: Here’s what happened to Payal Kapadia & All We Imagine As Light in their respective categories

The 2025 Golden Globes turned out to be a significant letdown for Indian audiences, as Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, which had generated considerable excitement and anticipation, failed to secure either of the awards for which it had been nominated.

At the 82nd Golden Globes, All We Imagine As Light, the sole Indian contender, fell short in both the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Director categories, sparking disappointment across desi social media.

Payal Kapadia, the visionary behind the film, faced fierce competition for Best Director, with nominees including Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), Sean Baker (Anora), Edward Berger (Conclave), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), and Coralie Fargeat (The Substance). Unfortunately, Kapadia did not emerge victorious.

In the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category, Emilia Perez claimed the win, leaving Kapadia's film without a Golden Globe despite the high hopes of Indian audiences.

Despite the setback, Payal remained gracious, applauding the evening's winners with a warm smile.

Widely regarded as one of the finest Indian films of the year, All We Imagine As Light delves into the intertwined lives of two Malayali nurses. The story follows Prabha, a troubled nurse grappling with her past, who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate yearning for deeper connection with her boyfriend.

A journey to a serene beach town sets the stage for both women to confront their innermost desires and personal struggles.

The film features powerful performances by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Anand Sami, and Hridhu Haroon. It is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

All We Imagine As Light made its grand debut on May 23, 2024, in the prestigious competition section of the Cannes Film Festival, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian film in 30 years to be featured in the festival’s main segment. The last time India achieved this honor was in 1994 with Shaji N. Karun’s Swaham.

December brought another breakthrough for Indian cinema when Payal Kapadia became the first Indian director to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director. Though she didn’t bring home the award, her nomination alone stands as a monumental achievement, bringing immense pride to Indian audiences.

Despite the Golden Globe disappointment, the film continues to shine on the global stage, recently landing a spot on the BAFTA longlist, further solidifying its international acclaim. Meanwhile, Indian viewers can catch the Golden Globe Awards streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

