Alpha actress Sharvari stuns in monochrome look as she steps out with rumored BF and birthday boy Sunny Kaushal; WATCH

It’s Shiddat actor Sunny Kaushal’s birthday today, September 28. Since morning, several Bollywood celebs, including his brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif, have wished the young star on his big day. After spending some family time with his loved ones, the birthday boy probably decided to head out with his rumored ladylove, Munjya actress Sharvari. In a video, both of them were spotted leaving the same location, one after the other.

In a clip posted by Pinkvilla, Sunny Kaushal was seen leaving a bustling space in Mumbai. The birthday boy wore a casual brown shirt with cute and quirky floral prints. He styled it up with a pair of white pants, matching shoes, and a wristwatch. After posing for the paparazzi, the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor sat inside his swanky white car. Soon after, his ladylove, Vedaa actress Sharvari was spotted leaving a building.

For the day out, the budding star went with a plain black crop top with a checked asymmetrical skirt in black and white. She amped up her look with matching sneakers, an expensive handbag, a pair of eyewear, and a pair of golden hoops. With minimal makeup and hair left open, she left the location in her black vehicle.

Take a look:

Nearly an hour ago, the Alpha star took to social media and dropped a cute selfie with Sunny. She wished him, “Happy happy birthday @sunsunnykhez.” Katrina Kaif also dropped a picture of the birthday boy enjoying yummy-looking pancakes. In her caption, she penned, “Happy birthday to the best devar and pancake partner (heart hands, folded hands, and pancake emojis). May this year give you even more peace, fulfilment, and joy.”

She was joined by Sunny’s brother, Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor has a sweet message for his younger brother on his big day. Taking to his IG stories, he wrote for Sunny, “Happiest Birthday to the person I learn so much from... the most zen Kaushal. The most fun Kaushal. Love you my brother. May you keep smiling and shining!!! @sunsunnykhez (heart kiss emojis).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Kaushal is busy with Letters to Mr. Khanna, while Sharvari will be seen in Alpha with Alia Bhatt.

