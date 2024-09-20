5 best Vicky Kaushal movies on Netflix that range from drama to action

Vicky Kaushal, acclaimed for his dynamic performances, has captivated audiences with a range of compelling roles available on Netflix. From his intense portrayal of a troubled soldier in Uri: The Surgical Strike to his nuanced depiction of a loyal friend in Sanju, Kaushal’s work showcases his remarkable versatility.

In Love Per Square Foot, he brings charm and depth to a romantic comedy about navigating modern relationships and housing challenges. Additionally, his role in Lust Stories offers a glimpse into his ability to handle complex emotional narratives. These films on Netflix highlight Kaushal’s exceptional talent and provide a diverse viewing experience for fans.

5 best Vicky Kaushal movies on Netflix showcasing his acting brilliance

Love Per Square Foot

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Supriya Pathak, Raghubir Yadav

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2018

Love Per Square Foot is a charming romantic comedy that explores the challenges of modern-day relationships and the quest for affordable housing in Mumbai. The film follows the story of two young professionals, Sanjay and Karina, who enter a fake marriage to secure a flat.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Sanjay, a struggling but earnest bank employee with dreams of a stable future. His portrayal brings a mix of humor and heartfelt emotion to the character, contributing significantly to the film’s appeal. Released in 2018, the film has been praised for its fresh take on urban romance and housing woes.

Lust Stories

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release Year: 2018

Lust Stories is a 2018 anthology film that delves into the complexities of modern relationships and desires through four distinct segments, each directed by a renowned filmmaker. Vicky Kaushal stars in the segment directed by Karan Johar, where he plays the role of a young, ambitious man Paras.

His performance captures the nuances of a man grappling with his own desires and societal expectations. The film, praised for its bold storytelling and exploration of intimate themes, highlights Kaushal’s versatility and depth as an actor within the context of contemporary Indian cinema.

Sanju

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Release Year: 2018

Sanju is a biographical film released in 2018 that chronicles the tumultuous life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film portrays Dutt’s struggles with drug addiction, legal troubles, and personal relationships.

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Kamli, Dutt's loyal friend and confidant. Kamli's character provides crucial support and emotional depth to Dutt’s journey, showcasing a strong bond between the two. Kaushal’s performance adds significant dimension to the film, highlighting his versatility as an actor. Sanju has been acclaimed for its engaging narrative and Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of the titular character.

Dunki

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Release Year: 2023

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani is a social drama starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film explores the struggles and aspirations of immigrants seeking better opportunities abroad, focusing on themes of hope, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams. Vicky Kaushal plays a significant supporting role, adding depth to the narrative with his portrayal of a key character who intersects with Shah Rukh Khan’s journey.

Kaushal’s involvement enhances the film’s emotional impact, contributing to the powerful storytelling expected from Hirani’s direction. The film aims to offer a poignant and engaging cinematic experience.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Alaya F, Karan Mehta, Sapna Pabbi, Paritosh Sand, Arjun Kanungo

IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Musical

Release Year: 2023

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat is a romantic drama directed by Anurag Kashyap, released in 2023. The film explores modern love and the complexities of relationships in today’s world. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of DJ Mohabbat, a charismatic and unconventional DJ whose music and personality become central to the film's narrative.

His character navigates the intricacies of love and personal connections, adding a unique blend of charm and depth to the story. The film combines Kashyap’s distinctive storytelling with a contemporary take on romance, highlighting Kaushal’s versatility and engaging screen presence.

Vicky Kaushal’s films available on Netflix offer a diverse showcase of his acting prowess, from powerful dramas to charming romantic comedies. His ability to deeply engage with each character demonstrates his remarkable range and depth.

As you explore these standout performances, it becomes clear why Kaushal has become one of the most respected actors in contemporary cinema. These movies not only highlight his talent but also provide a rich viewing experience that underscores his significant contributions to the film industry.

Up next, Kaushal will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Chhavva and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

